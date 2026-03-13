Illinois Republican lawmakers look to stiffen penalties for child sex crimes

Illinois Senate Republicans want to increase prison time for child trafficking charges, stop plea deals lowering prison sentences and add people to the sex offender registry if they record a child in a bathroom or locker room with a hidden camera.

State Sen. Sally Turner , R-Beason, introduced the bill to increase penalties for trafficking cases. Turner represents a largely rural district including portions of McLean, Tazewell, Logan, Livingston, DeWitt and Woodford Counties.

“Increasing these penalties ensures that our laws recognize the true severity of these crimes,” Turner said at a capitol news conference Thursday. “It also sends a strong message that Illinois will not tolerate those who exploit and profit from the suffering of others.“

Turner said all the felony classes would be increased by one class and class X felonies would see an increase in minimum sentencing to nine to 45 years.

"These crimes rob our children of their safety, their stability and their future, and the impact can last for a lifetime for both the victim and their families," Turner said.

Republican state Sen. Sue Rezin, representing a rural area near the Chicago suburbs, introduced Andrew's Act, which proposes eliminating plea deals for defendants charged with child sex trafficking. She added the bill would push for maximum prison sentencing.

Rezin did not offer insight on how to practically apply such a proposal. She said Andrew's Act also puts more restrictions on those on the sex offenders registry.

"This bill makes it a class four felony for a child sex offender to work at, volunteer at, to be present at the facility that exclusively provides entertainment for minors," Rezin said.

Rezin said this would apply to any facility that is meant for children.

Republican state Sen. Darby Hills, representing a rural area near the Chicago suburbs, introduced a bill that would put a person on the sex offender registry if someone takes an unauthorized video of a child in a private area like a locker room.

“In today's world of hidden cameras, smart phones and online distribution, the harm does not end with that recording turning off. Digital exploitation can follow a child for years,” Hills said.

None of the bills have been called for a vote and are still in committee.

