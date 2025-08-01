Air quality alert in effect due to wildfire smoke

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Pollution Action Day for Friday August 1st for all of Illinois due to wildfire smoke.

An Illinois Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) category of the Air Quality Index for all or almost all of Illinois.

USG - Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Unhealthy - Everyone should reduce prolonged activities or heavy exertion outdoors. Active children, older adults, and people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid prolonged activities or heavy exertion outdoors. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels.

Air quality forecasts, AQI cautionary statements, current air quality, and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov

Particulate matter can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, and early death. Those most at risk are people with respiratory or pulmonary disorders, as well as children and adults who are active outdoors. Individuals with sensitive health conditions should follow their doctor’s advice. Some symptoms to look out for include wheezing, coughing, a rapid heartbeat, tiredness, chest pain, and shortness of breath. If symptoms worsen, call your physician or 911.

• Stay indoors and monitor your breathing, especially if you have heart or lung disease, and keep windows and doors closed.

• If your air conditioner has a fresh air intake, set your system to recirculate or close the intake.

• Use high-efficiency filters in air conditioning systems and portable air cleaners.

• Avoid activities that create more particulate matter indoors, like smoking or burning candles.

• If you cannot avoid working or other outdoor activities, choose shorter or less intense activities, consider rescheduling, and take more frequent breaks.

• Consider wearing a high-quality N-95 or N-100 mask while outdoors.

