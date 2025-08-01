Vanessa Ferguson signs off with a spicy farewell on Community Voices

Vanessa Ferguson, longtime co-host and producer of Community Voices, joined the team for a fiery farewell episode unlike any other. In a twist on the popular "Hot Ones" challenge, Vanessa answered audience-submitted questions while working her way through increasingly spicy hot wings. She shared behind-the-scenes insights into how the team selects topics, her favorite memories on and off the mic, and what she's most proud of during her time at the station.