The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Vanessa Ferguson signs off with a spicy farewell on Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:09 PM CDT
A picture of Bea Bonner, Vanessa Ferguson, and Randy Eccles in front of the NPR Illinois studios window.
Randy Eccles
/
NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Bea Bonner, Vanessa Ferguson, and Randy Eccles.

Vanessa Ferguson, longtime co-host and producer of Community Voices, joined the team for a fiery farewell episode unlike any other. In a twist on the popular "Hot Ones" challenge, Vanessa answered audience-submitted questions while working her way through increasingly spicy hot wings. She shared behind-the-scenes insights into how the team selects topics, her favorite memories on and off the mic, and what she's most proud of during her time at the station.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
