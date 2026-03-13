State Week: A look at key primary races

Tuesday is primary election day in Illinois. Voters will decide the nominees for an open U.S. Senate seat and which Republican will take on J.B. Pritzker in the governor's race this fall. Also, there's a competitive four-way Democratic primary for comptroller.

Our panel looks at the contests, some of the negative attacks and money being spent.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, WMAY radio host and author of The Illinoize political newsletter.