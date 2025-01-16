Justice Department reaches agreement to resolve Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigation

The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with local authorities to resolve an investigation of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Central Dispatch.

The investigation began last year after a Black resident — Sonya Massey — was fatally shot in her home by a now-former deputy Sean Grayson. She had called 9-1-1 during a mental health episode. Grayson faces first degree murder charges.

"The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division investigated the entities’ compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), the nondiscrimination provisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (Safe Streets Act), and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Title VI and the Safe Streets Act collectively prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion by recipients of federal financial assistance, such as SCSO. Title II of the ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities," a statement from the DOJ said.

“The death of Sonya Massey was a terrible tragedy for a woman experiencing a mental health crisis, her family, and the entire Sangamon County community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This agreement reflects Sangamon County’s commitment to instituting reform and taking action that will help improve public safety and restore trust with the community in the road ahead.”

"Under the agreement, the entities will review and update policies, rules, and procedures and provide training on a variety of topics, including non-discriminatory policing and interactions with individuals with behavioral health disabilities. The agreement requires the development and implementation of a mobile crisis team program, which will include trained behavioral health staff who timely respond to individuals needing urgent behavioral health assistance," said the DOJ.

It also said the agreement will result in development of a Community Engagement Plan to ensure collaborative problem-solving and nondiscrimination in policing, as well as to increase transparency and community confidence. It calls for a framework for data collection and reporting for a two-year period of departmental monitoring, among other provisions.

"The agreement does not constitute any admission of liability by the entities, and the department has not reached a finding of discrimination," it added.

A local commission named for Massey continues meeting to address policing and make recommendations for change.

The case led the former sheriff, Jack Campbell, to resign under pressure last year. A new sheriff, Paula Crouch, was appointed to fill out his term. She has promised to follow recommendations for change.

