Statewide: Giving more hope to those in need of kidney transplants

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:53 AM CDT
Over 101,000 Americans need a kidney transplant, but only 17,000 people receive one each year due to a donated organ shortage.
Zach Bundy/WFYI
Over 101,000 Americans need a kidney transplant, but only 17,000 people receive one each year due to a donated organ shortage.

More than 100,000 patients are on the national kidney transplant list and around 30 people are taken off the lists everyday because they either became too sick for a transplant, or died.

Yet many kidneys from deceased individuals are discarded because the organs are no longer viable. On this episode, we hear about a company with a process to make sure more of those kidneys are given to the people in need.

Also:

* A study suggests teenage brains are maturing faster than usual as a side effect of the pandemic.

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains how some communities are trying new approaches to lighting in an effort to preserve night skies.

* Ackerman Family Farms near Morton is a well-known fall tourist spot. But this may be it's last year open to the public. We talk with the owner.

John Ackerman poses with rows of his ornamental pumpkins at Ackerman Family Farms near Morton in a 2024 file photo.
Joe Deacon/WCBU
John Ackerman poses with rows of his ornamental pumpkins at Ackerman Family Farms near Morton in a 2024 file photo.

* We head to Iowa where a group of former high school students who missed prom due to COVID five years ago made up for it this summer.

* Peter Medlin reports on a problem in many schools — chronic absenteeism.

* Lisa Kurian Philip speaks with a first generation college student as she prepares for classes.

* Jeremy Goodwin reports from St. Louis where a Shakespeare Festival adapted a play for kids with the help of a famous puppet designer.

* Jane Carlson of Tri States Public Radio tells us about an iconic piece of art in Galesburg that has a new home.

* Rich Egger explains some of the differences in police vehicles over the years.

* Lauren Frost tells us how tattoo removal programs could help people in Illinois prisons and jails find a fresh start.

Sammi Agonis, a tattoo artist, works on two cover-up tattoos for Terrell inside the DuPage County jail studio. “It’s giving people a second chance not to be judged within the first two seconds of meeting them,” she says.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZManuel Martinez/Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Sammi Agonis, a tattoo artist, works on two cover-up tattoos for Terrell inside the DuPage County jail studio. "It's giving people a second chance not to be judged within the first two seconds of meeting them," she says.

Sean Crawford
