Evening events planned at two of Springfield's state historic sites

Two of the most popular historic sites in Springfield will have longer hours this month. The change is to accommodate public interest in evening tours and programs.

The Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site will host popular game nights, date nights and evening tour programs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The Old State Capitol State Historic Site will be open late on Saturday evenings for Civil War Saturday presentations. The sites are managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“The Department of Natural Resources is excited to expand our winter programming into evenings,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We appreciate Visit Springfield, Downtown Springfield Inc., and Springfield’s small business owners for collaborating with IDNR to attract guests and residents downtown.”

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site

Art Nights | 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and Jan. 14

Experience a free watercolor class with instructor Carolyn Sommer. All supplies are provided. Eventbrite reservations required as seats are limited.

Game Nights at the Dana-Thomas House | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28

Bring your family, friends and favorite board games to a table in one of the mansion’s historic rooms. Eventbrite reservations required as tables are limited.

Date Nights | 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29

• Jan. 8: Lighting fixtures from the Dana-House recently attracted national attention. Take a closer look at the fixtures around the house and learn more about what makes them special and unique.

• Jan. 15: Local artist Ben Bedford will explore his growth from music into drawing and discuss the exhibition of his pen and ink drawings.

• Jan. 22: Join this rare showing of original blueprints and learn what last-minute changes were made to the house during construction.

• Jan. 29: In conjunction with an Illinois Times digital exhibition, photographer Brian Bowles will discuss his experiences photographing urban wildlife including eagles, hawks, blue herons and turkey vultures.

Evening Tours | 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30

Holiday decorations throughout the mansion will remain up for visitors throughout the month.

Old State Capitol State Historic Site

Civil War Saturday Nights | 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24

• Jan. 10 – Disease and Medicine during the War

• Jan. 17 – Civil War Monuments

• Jan. 24 – Ladies’ Soldiers’ Aid Society

• Jan. 31 – Preparing for Presidency

