The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters about technology use in the field

As hunters prepare for the second firearm deer season of 2025 and additional hunting seasons, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) cautions everyone to be mindful of rules and best practices surrounding the use of technology in the field. This includes the use of drones for recovering wildlife, artificial intelligence for reviewing hunting laws, and e-bikes to access hunting sites.

Drones

The use of unmanned aircraft, or drones, for any aspect of hunting or recovery of wildlife is unlawful in Illinois.

“Using drones to aid in hunting is prohibited in Illinois, and it undermines the principles of fair chase and the ethical standards long upheld by hunters,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement. “Illinois Conservation Police will be on the lookout for drone activity throughout the fall and winter hunting periods. Hunters need to familiarize themselves with the Illinois Wildlife Code and follow legal requirements.”

The unlawful use of drones for hunting could result in enforcement action, including but not limited to the seizure and forfeiture of unlawfully used equipment. Hunters are advised to review all requirements of the Illinois Wildlife Code, which regulates the taking of wildlife and the use of unmanned aircraft in these situations (520 ILCS 5/2.33(i) and 520 ILCS 5/1.2o).

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is gaining popularity as a resource for answers about hunting regulations. But a review of AI-generated answers to common hunting questions in Illinois shows this underdeveloped tool frequently provides flawed, conflicting or incorrect answers.

“AI tools often return inaccurate and misleading results when asked questions about Illinois hunting regulations. Regulations can change over time and may vary depending on season, site or context,” said IDNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer. “IDNR strongly encourages people with questions about hunting regulations to consult primary sources like the Illinois Wildlife Code, conservation administrative rules and the Hunting and Trapping Digest.”

E-bikes

As electric bikes, or e-bikes, have become more popular, some hunters have found them to be convenient, affordable vehicles for reaching remote hunting sites. However, these bikes are prohibited on IDNR-owned and operated lands for any reason, including hunting and trapping access, except on public access roads or designated bike trails.

Hunters can visit individual state park websites or contact park site offices for more information about bike trail accessibility.

