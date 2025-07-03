State Week: Illinois' political picture

Gov. JB Pritzker, who is rumored to be considering a presidential bid in 2028, has chosen former state lawmaker Christian Mitchell as his running mate as he seeks a third term. The race for governor next year is one of several key races ahead in Illinois.

We also discuss the contest to replace retiring U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and the 2027 election for Chicago mayor.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson. The panel also congratulates Tribune reporter Ray Long, a frequent guest on the show, who announced his retirement this week.