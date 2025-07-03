Miller, Budzinski vote along party lines on Trump's megabill

Central Illinois representatives Mary Miller and Nikki Budzinski had different views of the major legislation that President Trump has touted.

Two Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats, but the legislation narrowly passed Thursday.

Rep. Miller, a Republican from Oakland in east central Illinois, went along with Trump.

"The One Big, Beautiful Bill is a once-in-a-generation victory for the American people,” said Congresswoman Mary Miller. “It delivers on President Trump’s America First agenda with bold, decisive, and immediate action. This is the most pro-worker, pro-family, pro-America legislation I have voted for during my time in Congress, and I was proud to help get it across the finish line for the hardworking Americans across my district.”

Miller, in a news release, called it an historic victory for American workers, families, and farmers. It eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, delivers permanent tax relief for small businesses and working families, and expands critical support for American agriculture.

Miller's statement also said "This bill fulfills President Trump’s America First agenda by securing the border, funding mass deportations, and ending radical “Green” New Scam tax subsidies. It unleashes American energy, strengthens our military, and protects federal benefits like SNAP and Medicaid, ensuring these vital programs serve American citizens, not illegal aliens. Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives voted against this bill."

Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat, was critical.

“Today, House Republicans officially pledged their loyalty to the billionaire class, delivering a profound betrayal to hardworking American families. From the very beginning, I have been clear about how devastating this bill is for our country — for single mothers relying on SNAP, for children dependent on Medicaid, and for everyone except the ultra-wealthy. It’s the working class who deserve tax relief — not billionaires. Democrats fought tirelessly to block this bill, but not enough Republicans were willing to defend their communities from these cuts. I will continue standing firm to protect my district and the American people as this administration turns its back on them.

Budzinski quoted the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office which said the law will increase the national deficit by more than $3 trillion over the next decade.

"Additionally, it is expected to cut 17 million Americans off their healthcare plans and eliminate or reduce food assistance for more than 3 million individuals, including seniors and veterans. The bill would also cost households making $23,000 a year or less about $1,600 annually, while families making over $700,000 a year will see a $12,000 increase in savings," she said.

