Budzinski announces her name was in the Minnesota murder suspect's notes

Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski said Tuesday she was among those listed in the Minnesota murder suspect's notes The Democrat from Springfield said in a tweet that she was given the information from the U.S. Capitol Police on Sunday.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, is accused of fatally shooting former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home. He also is accused of shoot and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home earlier in the morning. Authorities said he went to at least two other elected officials' homes.

Boelter, 57, has been charged with state and federal charges of murder, attempted murder and other crimes. He's being held in federal custody.

Minnesota State Police said they found a list of individuals, believed to be all Democrats and abortion rights supporters, inside what they say is Boelter's vehicle. Police initially referred to it as a "hit list" of potential targets. That and other notes found during the investigation showed dozens of names.

"I want to again send my condolences to the family of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. I will continue to keep them as well as State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in my prayers. My deepest sympathies go out to their families, friends, and the entire Minnesota," Budzinski wrote Tuesday.

"As I’ve said before, there is absolutely no place in this country for political violence. We must be a nation that values civility and mutual respect – always."