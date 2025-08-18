Man dies from injuries after 'domestic situation' in Woodford County

Authorities say a 54-year-old man has died from his self-inflicted gunshot wound during a “domestic situation” in Woodford County that left the man’s girlfriend seriously injured.

Richard R. Rebholz from Washburn was found in an upstairs bedroom of a residence Aug. 9 in rural Washburn, about 25 miles northeast of Peoria, police said. He was taken to the hospital and died two days later, police said.

Also injured in the same domestic incident was Rebholz’s girlfriend, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found outside, police said. Her condition is not known.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, but they said it was an isolated incident and that there was no further risk to the public.