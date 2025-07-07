© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

Upcoming listening sessions will guide the next chapter of United Way of Central Illinois funding

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT
United Way of Central Illinois Community Survey
United Way of Central Illinois
United Way of Central Illinois Community Survey

Karen Gedrose is the Director of Community Initiatives at the United Way of Central Illinois. She spoke with Community Voices about her background in social work and the path that led her to her current role at United Way. She also discussed the organization’s community survey, the upcoming Community Listening Sessions, and the Community Listening Summit. These events will focus on identifying priority areas for funding in the upcoming 2026–2029 Grant Cycle. For more information click here.
Community Voices
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner