Upcoming listening sessions will guide the next chapter of United Way of Central Illinois funding
Karen Gedrose is the Director of Community Initiatives at the United Way of Central Illinois. She spoke with Community Voices about her background in social work and the path that led her to her current role at United Way. She also discussed the organization’s community survey, the upcoming Community Listening Sessions, and the Community Listening Summit. These events will focus on identifying priority areas for funding in the upcoming 2026–2029 Grant Cycle. For more information click here.