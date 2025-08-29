© 2025 NPR Illinois
The man accused of killing Emma Shafer is in custody two years later | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Law enforcement agencies apprehended Gabriel Calixto in Mexico and he will be extradited to Sangamon County
  • Two national gun rights organizations asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Cook County's ban on assault-style weapons
  • A Chicago Sun-Times analysis finds President Trump may not have a legal basis to send the National Guard into Chicago
  • Agencies and nonprofits supporting solar energy are abandoning projects following cuts to federal funding
  • Springfield's Don Tracy says he's donated $2 million to his campaign for U.S. Senate
  • Springfield's effort to create underpasses at Jefferson and Madison Streets recognized at America's Transportation Awards
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
