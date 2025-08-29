The man accused of killing Emma Shafer is in custody two years later | First Listen
- Law enforcement agencies apprehended Gabriel Calixto in Mexico and he will be extradited to Sangamon County
- Two national gun rights organizations asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Cook County's ban on assault-style weapons
- A Chicago Sun-Times analysis finds President Trump may not have a legal basis to send the National Guard into Chicago
- Agencies and nonprofits supporting solar energy are abandoning projects following cuts to federal funding
- Springfield's Don Tracy says he's donated $2 million to his campaign for U.S. Senate
- Springfield's effort to create underpasses at Jefferson and Madison Streets recognized at America's Transportation Awards