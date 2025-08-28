© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sangamon County Recorder Frank Lesko announces he'll run for the state senate | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:17 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Lesko, a Republican, is running for the seat Democrat Doris Turner currently holds
  • Illinois Secretary of State says his duty is to protect drivers' personal data
  • The Trump administration is threatening to withhold funding for Illinois over teaching materials recognizing gender non-conformity
  • President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the National Guard in Chicago and Chicagoans are reacting
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories