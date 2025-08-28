The Sangamon County Recorder Frank Lesko announces he'll run for the state senate | First Listen
- Lesko, a Republican, is running for the seat Democrat Doris Turner currently holds
- Illinois Secretary of State says his duty is to protect drivers' personal data
- The Trump administration is threatening to withhold funding for Illinois over teaching materials recognizing gender non-conformity
- President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the National Guard in Chicago and Chicagoans are reacting