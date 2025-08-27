Rikeesha Phelon crafting messages that matter in strategic communication and community impact

Rikeesha Phelon is Associate Provost of Strategy, Communications and Engagement at SIU School of Medicine. She began her career in politics and communications, eventually serving as press secretary for the Illinois Senate during Governor Rod Blagojevich’s impeachment trial. After leaving politics, Phelon launched her own consulting firm, advising both political and health care clients. Since joining SIU in 2018, she has focused on elevating the medical school’s narrative, crafting messages that resonate with diverse communities. She spoke with Community Voices about her career evolution, the role of strategic communication in institutions like SIU, and how she balances innovation with clarity in health messaging. Phelon also shared insights into her and her husband Michael Phelon’s community involvement. Michael is the Founder and CEO of The Outlet, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring young men and fostering leadership and personal growth.