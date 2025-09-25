© 2025 NPR Illinois
Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin shares the importance of equity in healthcare

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:58 PM CDT
Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin
SIU School of Medicine
Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin

Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin is the Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at SIU School of Medicine. She spoke with Community Voices about the influence of her upbringing in a family of healers and educators, shared insights from her time working during the HIV/AIDS crisis and in correctional medicine, and her work to advance equity in healthcare. Dr. El-Amin also discussed how SIU is building an “equity ecosystem” to address health disparities in Springfield.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
