Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin shares the importance of equity in healthcare

Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin is the Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at SIU School of Medicine. She spoke with Community Voices about the influence of her upbringing in a family of healers and educators, shared insights from her time working during the HIV/AIDS crisis and in correctional medicine, and her work to advance equity in healthcare. Dr. El-Amin also discussed how SIU is building an “equity ecosystem” to address health disparities in Springfield.