Healing begins where taboos end at SIU Pelvic Wellness Center

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:17 AM CDT
The Pelvic Wellness Center opened in October 2024 to support both women and men's pelvic health. The center offers specialized treatment for pelvic pain, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and sexual dysfunction. Mary Hitt, Director of the Pelvic Wellness Center at SIU Medicine, and Kaylie Caswell, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Sexuality Counselor at SIU Medicine, spoke with Community Voices about common reasons people visit the center, as well as topics related to pelvic health and sexual health counseling and education. They emphasized the importance of normalizing conversations around sexual health and discussed how social media has influenced public perceptions of traditionally "taboo" topics. For more information about the Pelvic Wellness Center, click here.

Listener discretion is advised.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
