Dr. Amelia Frank discusses the origins and impact of the Standardized Patient Program at SIU School of Medicine

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 3, 2025 at 12:24 PM CST
Dr. Amelia Frank
SIU School of Medicine
Dr. Amelia Frank

The Standardized Patient Program, which is replicated at medical schools across the country, originated at SIU School of Medicine. Dr. Amelia Frank spoke to Community Voices about the program. She explained how this program uses trained individuals to simulate real patient scenarios, helping future doctors develop their clinical skills. Dr. Frank also explained the process of becoming a standardized patient, the importance of continued learning for doctors and the various methods they employ to stay current in their field.

For more information on the Standardized Patient Program visit: https://www.siumed.edu/oec/sp/become-standardized-patient
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
