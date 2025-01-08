Dr. Careyana Brenham shares how SIU is meeting the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Springfield and beyond

Dr. Careyana Brenham is a physician, professor and Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education at SIU School of Medicine. She also helps coordinate the SIU Gender Equity and Transgender Clinic. She spoke to Community Voices about her interest in medicine and teaching students to care for patients. She also explained how the Gender Equity and Transgender Clinic is helping the LGBTQ+ community, not only in Illinois, but in surrounding states as well.

For more about the clinic visit: https://www.siumed.org/treatment/gender-equity-and-transgender-clinic