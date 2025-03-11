© 2025 NPR Illinois
Dr. Stacy Sattovia gives food for thought on Culinary Medicine and nutrition 

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:54 PM CDT
Dr. Stacy Sattovia is a Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of Culinary Medicine at SIU School of Medicine. She spoke to Community Voices about the field of culinary medicine, cultural shifts leading to changes in nutrition and the importance of nutritious and tasty food. She also addressed managing a balanced diet amid rising food cost and how 4th year medical students are learning how to apply culinary medicine in the test kitchen.
