Investigation underway after Springfield police were involved in Saturday shooting

Springfield police officers were involved in a shooting on the city's north end Saturday.

Authorities said it occurred after an attempted traffic stop at approximately 5:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Neil Road. Springfield police said the stop was part of an investigation. During the stop, SPD said four people with firearms exited the vehicle. Shots were fired and a subject was struck.

"Officers provided first aid to the subject and requested EMS respond to the scene. The subject was transported to an area hospital with injuries and is in serious but stable condition. No Officers were injured. Several firearms were recovered at the scene," according to an official statement from the Illinois State Police, which has been called in to review the action.

"ISP Special Agents will complete a thorough, timely, and independent investigation, and once complete, the case will be turned over to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney for review," ISP said. "The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time."

