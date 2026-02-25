The Tony Award-winning play ‘Oh, Mary!’ will come to Chicago in 2027

President Abraham Lincoln is making his defiant return to Illinois. Well, sort of.

The Tony-winning, Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “Oh, Mary!” is going on tour starting this fall, with a stop in Chicago. Tickets are not on sale just yet, but Broadway in Chicago shared that the play will stop at CIBC Theatre in 2027 .

Written by Cole Escola, the show follows a fictionalized, raunchy Mary Todd Lincoln through her drunken escapades and attempts at breaking into the cabaret scene. Don’t expect “Hamilton” levels of earnestness or historical accuracy; Escola told Town & Country that they “didn’t fact check ever” for this campy comedy.

Courtesy of Emilio Madrid “Oh, Mary!” demands serious comedic chops from its actors, like Tituss Burgess, who played the title character in multiple limited engagements in 2025.

Escola also originated the title role, winning Best Actor in a Play at the Tonys in 2025. Sam Pinkleton, who also won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play, will direct the touring show with the play’s original creative team.

Originally staged off-Broadway in early 2024, “Oh, Mary!” finds the former first lady in search of entertainment stardom while her husband, President Lincoln, juggles ending the Civil War with managing his alcoholic wife, all while being in the closet. The critically acclaimed show transferred to Broadway in the summer of 2024, where it has since been at the Lyceum Theatre.

While casting is to be announced, you can expect some star power and major comedic chops. Previous Mary Todd Lincolns include actor Tituss Burgess, “30 Rock” alum Jane Krakowski and two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon.

Before “Oh, Mary!” comes to stages next year, Broadway in Chicago will host a bevy of other new Broadway hits, like “Stereophonic” and “The Outsiders.” “Hamilton” will also return to CIBC Theatre in March for nearly two months of performances.

Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis is a digital producer on WBEZ’s Arts & Culture desk.