Springfield police take a record number of guns off the street in January

The Springfield Police Department said January saw a record number of firearm seizures.

Over the course of the month of January 2026, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted investigative stops, allocated resources to combat gang activity, obtained search warrants and made many lawful arrests, while seizing a record number of firearms in a one-month timespan, according to SPD.

In total, 57 illegal firearms were recovered. The department said many of the arrests and weapons recovered were tied to known gang members. The weapons recovered included shotguns, assault rifles, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and fully automatic weapons.

“While this milestone is a positive step in the right direction that undoubtedly made our community a safer place to live, the incredible work of the Springfield Police Department – Criminal Investigations Division continues each and every day,” the department said in a statement released to media. “The Springfield Police Department recognizes that just one illegal firearm in the community can have life changing consequences for citizens of this city.”

Anyone with information about gang activity or unlawful firearms is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.