The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Peoria High School basketball coach arrested on teen solicitation charge

WCBU | By Ben Howell
Published February 3, 2026 at 7:15 AM CST
A Peoria Police Department vehicle is parked on a city street.
Peoria Police Department
Facebook
A Peoria Police Department vehicle is parked on a city street.

A Peoria High School coach has been arrested for alleged solicitation of a minor.

Daniel C. Ruffin, the head boys basketball coach at Peoria High, was arrested Monday morning. The Peoria Police Department said officers were called to the school and later discovered text messages between the 41-year-old school employee and a 16-year-old female student.

They observed the message’s from the teen’s phone and say they determined them to be inappropriate in nature.

Officers interviewed and arrested Ruffin before transporting him to the Peoria County Jail.

Ruffin is a Peoria native and one-time standout men’s basketball player at Bradley University. He was a three-year starter as point guard while the team saw consecutive 22-win seasons.

Ruffin was inducted into the Bradley Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 for his achievements, including being a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference player.

Peoria Public Schools has not responded to WCBU’s request for comment. Ruffin’s employment status is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding any violent crimes is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.
Ben Howell
Ben Howell is a graduate assistant at WGLT. He joined the station in 2024.
