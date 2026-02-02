Ball-Chatham School District plans informational meetings on referendum

School leaders in the Ball-Chatham district have identified more than 400 projects that need to be address. But it will take additional funding from taxpayers.

A referendum on the March 17 ballot is estimated to cost the average homeowner an additional $145 dollars per year.

The ballot language:

"Shall Ball-Chatham Community Unit School District Number 5, Sangamon County, Illinois, alter, repair, and equip school buildings and facilities, including constructing safety and security, mechanical, infrastructure and classroom space improvements, replacing fire alarm systems, upgrading security cameras and doors, repairing roofs, ceilings, floors and interior walls, replacing windows and electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, improve school sites and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $110,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

The public can learn more at a series of town hall meetings. The first is Feb. 3 at Glenwood Intermediate School, 465 Chatham Rd. at 6 p.m.

"The plan will make our schools safer by addressing our district’s infrastructure and mechanical needs. We will be able to enhance our security measures for students and staff even more by replacing failing fire alarm systems and upgrading security cameras and doors," the district said on an information website.

"We will make significant infrastructure repairs and replacements for leaking roofs, deteriorating interior walls, and aging electrical, plumbing, ceilings, flooring, doors, and windows. We will have safer and more energy efficient school buildings through investments in mechanical systems, including replacing failing HVAC systems and aging water heaters and updating kitchen equipment. And we will be able to replace and expand crumbling parking lots throughout the district and add sidewalks to improve accessibility and safety."

To encourage support, the website touts district spending reforms, such as rejecting calls to build a new elementary school the district. It cites statistics showing Ball-Chatham spends the least per pupil of any district in Sangamon County—36% less than the state average—and has the 2nd lowest tax rate compared to peer districts throughout the state. School officials said the the district is funded at 73% adequacy. They add inflation has led to rising costs.

The final $110 million community-driven plan is estimated to cost the average district household an additional $145 per year.

"The plan will also provide more opportunities for students throughout the district. We will make significant upgrades to programming spaces including science labs and libraries with improved technology and furniture to provide better learning opportunities for students. We will also enhance spaces for performing arts and music through updates to outdated choir and band rooms and repairs to the high school auditorium to improve safety and restore full function," the district said.

"In addition, we will be able to make some upgrades to athletic facilities used as classroom spaces including resurfaced basketball floors and expanded weight rooms and locker rooms at the high school."

Early voting begins Feb. 5.