Nonprofits sign letter asking Illinois government to resist Trump's policies

Nonprofits across Illinois have signed a letter asking state government to resist policies from the Trump administration that would harm their organizations' goals.

Over 100 organizations across Illinois signed the letter, including LGBTQ+ advocacy group Peoria Proud and JOLT. The letter praised the work the Illinois government had already done and asked them to continue standing against what they call the Trump administration's attacks.

River Russell, president of Peoria Proud, said the group does not get a lot of funding from the Trump administration, but the rhetoric around DEI [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] has led to some sponsors leaving.

“We've lost some financial supporters, and it's a trickle down from the DEI verbiage cutbacks that are being imposed on corporations. And then they're having to learn what they can comply with and what they're actually allowed to continue to sponsor,” Russell said.

Russell said Peoria Proud is looking into more fundraising methods like hosting an annual gala on New Year's Eve to gain some donations back.

Russell said even though there is currently little support from the federal government, the Illinois government has worked closely with organizations including the statewide advocacy group Trans Up Front.

“As [transgender] healthcare has been cut back throughout the state, they have been maintaining an internal repository to know which organizations still provide healthcare to people under the age of 19,” Russell said.

Russell said the state of Illinois funds resource websites to help LGBTQ+ people and has a legal hotline.

“I think what our state is doing is really progressive, looking out for their people,” Russell said. “They understand that knowledge is power, and they're trying to give them access to that knowledge.”

Peoria Proud has been more affected by the Trump administration's policies than the federal cuts.

JOLT, a Peoria-based drug harm reduction organization, is still under threat of losing some of its funding from federal grants, according to executive director Chris Schaffner.

Schaffner said Illinois should make it easier for smaller organizations, like JOLT, to access grants to further harm reduction.

Schaffner said instead of funding more law enforcement, there should be more focus on proven methods like overdose prevention sites, that have been shown to lower substance abuse.

“The Trump administration is actively pushing back against supporting harm reduction and encouraging defunding harm reduction efforts, in spite of harm reduction efforts being credited for the drop in fatal overdoses in our country,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner said the Trump administration is focusing on the supply, instead of the demand for the drug.

Schaffner said overdose prevention sites can direct people towards other services to get them the help they need.

“You want to address the substance use, just like the problematic substance use in our country, invest in expanding support on the demand side,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner said by helping people through their substance abuse it reduces the demand for the drugs, which makes it harder to sell drugs.

A request for comment from the governor's office has not been returned.

