State Week: ICE under scrutiny

All eyes have been on Minnesota after two people were shot and killed by federal agents during immigration enforcement. The spotlight on ICE, CBP and DHS has caused the Trump Administration to respond with a chance in leadership on the ground and raised questions about the future of the President's plan.

We look at how it's being viewed in Chicago, the site of Operation Midway Blitz, and what it could mean going forward in the city.

Trump's federal mobilization of National Guard troops has proven costly, according to a new analysis. And Illinois has stayed busy filing lawsuits against the administration - about one per week on average. We also hear about the temporary Chicago casino failing to reach revenue targets.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's senior reporter Heather Cherone.