Rochester grad, Illini star Hank Beatty named an Academic All-American

Hank Beatty has been named an Academic All-American, the school announced. He's the first Illini player to accomplish that feat since 2007.

Beatty, a senior, has a 3.87 GPA as a marketing major at the Gies College of Business and led the Illini with 1,123 all-purpose yards in 2025 to earn one of the highest honors in college football.

"It is a great reflection of not only what you have done on the field, but also what you have done in the classroom," Illinois Director of Athletics and two-time Academic All-American selection Josh Whitman told Beatty when he called to notify the senior wide receiver on Monday afternoon. "To be a part of that group that marries those two things together is a really special tradition."

"Just blessed to be able to do it at Illinois," Beatty said. "I never really thought I'd get something like that."

Beatty was a standout player for Rochester. After his high school career, he committed to Illinois and helped as the program return to prominence, winning the Music City Bowl over Tennessee this past season.

In 2025, Beatty was the only player in the nation to have a passing, rushing, receiving, and punt return touchdown during the 2025 season. He totaled 864 receiving yards, 213 punt return yards, 46 rushing yards, and 31 passing yards as one of the most versatile players in the country.

Since the Academic All-America program began in 1952, Illinois' 27 honorees have combined for 38 awards.

Beatty will be recognized with his photo on Illinois' Wright Family Academic All-America Wall at the Smith Football Center.

According to the university, Beatty joins John Wright Sr. and John Wright Jr. as the only three wide receivers in Illinois history to earn Academic All-America distinctions.