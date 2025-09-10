U of I's Memorial Stadium to be named after alum following major gift

The largest gift in University of Illinois Athletics history will be recognized with a name change at Memorial Stadium, home of the Fighting Illini.

The more than century-old site will now be known as Gies Memorial Stadium

Alumnus Larry Gies has made a $100 million gift, one of the largest to any college athletics program. Gies is among the most influential philanthropists in Illinois history, and his "unprecedented support will create an immediate and lasting impact for current and future Fighting Illini student-athletes," according to a statement from the school.

Gies is making the gift in memory of his late father, Larry Gies, Sr., a United States Army veteran.

"Through this contribution, Gies hopes to inspire remembrance, gratitude, and continued support for our nation's men and women in uniform," said the U of I.

"This gift is about honoring my father, a true patriot, and every brave soul who has worn or will wear the uniform to defend our country," said Gies. "With this investment, we can ensure that this stadium continues to be a place where their sacrifices will never be forgotten—and a shining light for every American who protects our freedom in the future."

"We are profoundly grateful to Larry for this extraordinary gift," said Chancellor Charles L. Isbell Jr. "His generosity not only honors the memory of his father and all who have served, but it also ensures that our stadium will continue to stand proudly as a lasting tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and loyalty of our veterans for the next 100 years and beyond."

"Sports is how most people first experience the University of Illinois – it's the front door of the amazing house we are building," said Gies. "Josh and the entire DIA team embody the ethos that is so important to our beloved University. I fully support Josh's mission and the culture he has built at Illinois Athletics. Illini sports moments bring our Orange & Blue community closer together, and I am so looking forward to the memories we create together in the coming years."

"Larry Gies is a visionary leader who invests in people and organizations that impact the world around them," said Whitman. "I want to thank him for his belief in Illinois Athletics and the ability of our program to change the lives of our student-athletes, to advance the mission of our broader university, and to uplift the many people and communities connected to our program, both directly and indirectly. This gift is the result of years of thought-provoking conversations and is the continuation of a long-term partnership with Larry that will benefit generations of student-athletes and advance this program to even greater heights. I am grateful to Larry for his trust and confidence, and we are excited to honor him, and his veteran father, by placing their family name alongside that of our beloved Memorial Stadium."

Gies was the 2023 recipient of the Semper Fidelis Award, the highest award given by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, for his commitment to providing need-based scholarships to military children. In education, he serves as the president of the Gies Foundation, which focuses on democratizing education and enhancing health, and which was instrumental in establishing the Gies Campus of Chicago Jesuit Academy, a tuition-free school for students in grades three through eight on the city's West Side.

In 2017, in recognition of a $150 million gift from the Gies family, the University of Illinois renamed its leading business school as the Gies College of Business.

Gies is the founder and CEO of Madison Industries, a privately held venture capital and finance company.

The gift recognition is pending approval by the Board of Trustees at its meeting on September 18.