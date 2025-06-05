© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

Rethinking plastics: University of Illinois engineers share innovative efforts to improve plastic waste

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT
Professor Dr. Guironnet in the lab with two students.
University of Illinois
Professor Dr. Guironnet is developing a prototype for photodegradable plastic.

Plastics are everywhere and the concerns for how they affect our environment and our health are leading University of Illinois scientists to explore new ways to contend with plastic waste. Dr. Damien Guironnet, an associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, and Dr. Alexa Kuenstler, an assistant professor specializing in catalysis and polymer upcycling, spoke to Community Voices about their research.

Dr. Guironnet explained the research being done on plastics that can breakdown in sunlight. Dr. Kuenstler shared how upcycling can give new value to plastic waste. They also explained the pros and cons of single-use plastics and why plastic alternatives are not always the ideal solution.
Tags
Economy & Business University of Illinoissustainability
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories