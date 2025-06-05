Rethinking plastics: University of Illinois engineers share innovative efforts to improve plastic waste

Plastics are everywhere and the concerns for how they affect our environment and our health are leading University of Illinois scientists to explore new ways to contend with plastic waste. Dr. Damien Guironnet, an associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, and Dr. Alexa Kuenstler, an assistant professor specializing in catalysis and polymer upcycling, spoke to Community Voices about their research.

Dr. Guironnet explained the research being done on plastics that can breakdown in sunlight. Dr. Kuenstler shared how upcycling can give new value to plastic waste. They also explained the pros and cons of single-use plastics and why plastic alternatives are not always the ideal solution.