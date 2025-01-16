University of Illinois system expands transfer guarantee to all state high school graduates

Over 4,300 community college students have finished their degrees at one of the University of Illinois locations since 2022.

On Wednesday, the U of I System announced it will expand that its Transfer Guarantee to any Illinois high school graduate who meets the grade and credit requirements.

Students have needed a 3.0 average grade in the course hours they are transferring.

In the past, they needed to go to an Illinois community college to be eligible. Starting in the fall of 2025, they can come from any college or university as long as they graduated from high school in state.

In a statement, System President Tim Killeen says this expansion increases the likelihood that Illinois students will work and live in state.

“Transfer students are an important component of the student bodies at our three best-in-class universities, adding new voices and fresh perspectives,” he added.