Let your 'Freak Flag' fly as the Muni wraps its season with Shrek the Musical

The Springfield Muni's production of Shrek the Musical runs August 1–3 and August 6–9. With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, the musical is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, incorporating elements from its sequels. The story follows the ogre Shrek on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona for Lord Farquaad, in hopes of reclaiming his swamp from invading fairytale characters. Along the way, Shrek befriends Donkey and learns valuable lessons about love, friendship, and self-acceptance.

Wes Bridges, who portrays Shrek, and Robert Napier, who plays Donkey, spoke with Community Voices about their experiences in the Springfield theater community, their connection to the iconic film, and how they brought their own interpretations to the characters. They also offered a glimpse of what audiences can expect from Shrek and Donkey in the show.

Find tickets and information here.

