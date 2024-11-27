A message of living each day to the fullest and more to be shown in STC's production of RENT

Springfield Theatre Centre's production of RENT runs 12/6/24-12/8/24 and 12/13/24-12/15/24. RENT is a rock musical loosely based on Puccini’s opera La bohème. The musical tells the story of a group of starving artist bohemian friends living on Avenue A in NYC under the shadow of HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late 1980's. LaDonna Wilson is the director of this production and Jasmine French portrays one of the main characters Maureen Johnson. They spoke to Community Voices about their experience with theater in the Springfield community, the serious themes in RENT, and what people can expect from the production. They also discussed partnering with The Phoenix Center and IDPH to do a coat drive and have testing available during the run of the show. Find tickets and details here.