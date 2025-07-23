Arrest made in death of Springfield woman found near I-55

An arrest has been made after a woman's body was found near I-55 on Springfield's southeast side earlier this year.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 and Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser announce the arrest of 57-year-old Robert Lee Jr. of Springfield, IL, for three counts of First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony). On March 13, 2024, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) notified ISP of the discovery of human remains located along the I-55 southbound ramp from Stevenson Drive in Springfield. ​

The victim was later identified as Teresa Coleman of Springfield. ​ ​

ISP was requested to handle the death investigation. ​ Preliminary autopsy results determined Coleman’s death to be a homicide. ​ ​ After a lengthy investigation, ISP special agents identified Robert Lee as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued

On July 23, the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and ISP special agents took Lee into custody. Lee is being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending a detention hearing.

ISP is continuing to investigate the homicide. ​ Anyone with information regarding Teresa’s death that leads to a conviction may receive a cash reward up to $5,000. ​ If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427.