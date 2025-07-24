Planned Parenthood of Illinois announces new president amid fight to keep Medicaid funds

Planned Parenthood of Illinois has a new president after the organization’s last leader stepped down earlier this year.

Adrienne White-Faines will lead the reproductive healthcare nonprofit starting in September. She starts the job at a critical point for Planned Parenthood as the national organization fights to keep Medicaid funds that support clinics nationwide.

White-Faines was most recently the chief strategy officer for the American College of Physicians. She was also the CEO of the American Osteopathic Association and the vice president and chief health officer for the American Cancer Society’s Illinois division.

White-Faines will also run the organization’s political arm, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action. Tonya Tucker, the current interim president and CEO, will return to her role as CFO.

“PPIL has a strong history of providing safe and effective reproductive care to improve health and well-being for patients across Illinois,” White-Faines said in a statement. “Having devoted my career to advancing health for all populations, through education, patient services, public policy, research and training, I am honored now to carry forth in this mission with PPIL and PPIA, to address the needs of individuals for generations to come!”

In January, Jennifer Welch stepped down as president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Illinois after leading the nonprofit for over seven years. Welch and the organization did not share why she left.

White-Faines previously served on the board of Planned Parenthood of Chicago for eight years. Her family’s work with Planned Parenthood also spans generations: her grandmother, mother and sister have worked with Planned Parenthood since the 1960s from Indianapolis to Los Angeles.

Earlier in her career, she worked in hospital operations, including at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, LA County Hospital and New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.

Planned Parenthood continues to fight the Trump administration’s attempts to cut the organization’s Medicaid funding. Trump’s federal funding bill puts a one-year ban on Medicaid payments to any healthcare nonprofit that offers abortions and received more than $800,000 in federal funding in 2023.

But a federal judge granted Planned Parenthood a preliminary injunction Monday that blocks the government from suspending the payments to the nonprofit’s clinics that either don’t provide abortion care or didn’t hit the $800,000 mark.