Woman dead after hit and run along Interstate 72

By Sean Crawford
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:35 PM CDT
New Berlin exit

Illinois State Police are seeking information after a woman was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 72 Saturday night.

Police responded at 11:13 p.m. and found the victim, identified as a 35-year-old from New Berlin. She died at the scene from the hit and run, just east of the eastbound New Berlin exit on the interstate.

State Police said they are unsure why she was walking in that location. The road was closed for a period of time after the accident.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Those with information about the accident can contact the Illinois State Police or the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers.
