The Capital's Community & News Service
Greek mythology and climate change intertwine in UIS Theatre’s comedic play ‘Hurricane Diane’

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:26 PM CDT
Logo that reads "Madeleine George's Hurricane Diane" over a picture of the cast rehearsing movement.
Missy Thibodeaux-Thompson
The cast of Hurricane Diane rehearsing at UIS.

“Hurricane Diane” is the latest play presented by the UIS Theatre program. It follows the Greek god Dionysus who visits Earth as a permaculture gardener named “Diane” in hopes of fighting climate change with the help of four suburban News Jersey women. Director of the show Missy Thibodeaux-Thompson and Professor of Biology Dr. Amy McEuen spoke to Community Voices about the play, the cast and the hope they want audiences to have leaving the theatre. The show runs Nov. 1-3 and 7-9. For ticket information visit: https://www.uis.edu/theatre/theatre-productions
Tags
Arts & Life theatre
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
