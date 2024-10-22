Greek mythology and climate change intertwine in UIS Theatre’s comedic play ‘Hurricane Diane’

“Hurricane Diane” is the latest play presented by the UIS Theatre program. It follows the Greek god Dionysus who visits Earth as a permaculture gardener named “Diane” in hopes of fighting climate change with the help of four suburban News Jersey women. Director of the show Missy Thibodeaux-Thompson and Professor of Biology Dr. Amy McEuen spoke to Community Voices about the play, the cast and the hope they want audiences to have leaving the theatre. The show runs Nov. 1-3 and 7-9. For ticket information visit: https://www.uis.edu/theatre/theatre-productions

