A family in step: Jaden Saunders’ tap journey and the mom who helped him find his rhythm

Jaden Saunders is a local tap dancer who’s been making a name for himself through his many performances in Springfield. His mother, Tiffani Saunders, is a sociologist and former professor at the University of Illinois Springfield. In this Community Voices interview we learn how Tiffani enrolled Jaden in tap at a young age as an outlet for his rambunctious energy. We also hear Jaden’s plans for the future, and we discuss the roots of tap dancing and the barriers to entry for young people.