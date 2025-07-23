Sean Grayson moved to the Sangamon County jail

Sean Grayson was transferred Wednesday from Macon County to the Sangamon County jail.

"The transfer was made to accommodate ongoing medical procedures and follow-up appointments that, due to operational needs of the Sheriff’s Office, require him to be housed in Springfield," said Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch. "This decision was made after consultation between correctional and medical staff to ensure access to required services while maintaining secure custody."

Crouch added Grayson will be housed in a secure unit.

"Appropriate safety precautions are in place to manage his custody and ensure the secure operation of the facility," she said.

Grayson has been jailed since his arrest, first in Menard County and later moved to Macon County for safety reasons.

Grayson is expected to remain in the Sangamon County jail until his trial takes place this fall.

Grayson is a former Sangamon County deputy charged with first degree murder in Massey's death. Officer body cam footage showed Grayson fired on the woman in her home as she removed a pot of boiling water from her kitchen stove.

She had called authorities during a mental health crisis.

Grayson's attorney has filed a motion that claims the former deputy's shooting of Massey last summer was an act of self-defense. The footage shows Grayson and his partner were in the living room of the home when he fired his gun.

His trial is set for October in Peoria where it was moved due to pre-trial publicity. The case attracted worldwide attention.