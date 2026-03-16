UIS webinar Thursday to focus on foreign policy

As President Trump’s second term enters its second year, the United States has confronted a range of foreign policy challenges, including heightened security tensions in the Middle East, evolving relationships with longstanding allies, debates over trade and tariff policy, and assertive actions in Latin America.

In a webinar Thursday, March 19 at 12 p.m., UIS experts in international relations and public policy will discuss the administration’s foreign policy record to date, examine key actions, and consider what may lie ahead for American engagement on the global stage

Panelists:

Dr. Adriana Crocker – Professor, UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. Ali Nizamuddin – Professor, UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. Brandon Bolte – Assistant Professor, UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. Isabel Skinner – Assistant Professor, UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Moderator:

Sean Crawford, NPR Illinois

Register for this virtual event here: https://app.smartsheet.com/.../019cd2b6eb107f2ca05d7a4d52...

Co-sponsored by the UIS Center for State Policy & Leadership and the School of Politics & International Affairs, this lunch hour event is perfect for anyone interested in American politics and elections.

Bring your lunch, and your questions!

