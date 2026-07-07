Broadway series returns to newly renovated Sangamon Auditorium

The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway Series, marking the return of Broadway to Sangamon Auditorium.

"Audiences will once again experience the excitement of live theatre in one of central Illinois' premier performance venues, now featuring enhanced comfort, accessibility, and a renewed patron experience," the announcement said.



The upcoming Broadway Series features four outstanding productions, including three Springfield premieres:



Jersey Boys

Mystic Pizza

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Shucked

Returning as a special add-on production is Hadestown, the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that sold out during its previous Springfield engagement.



"This season represents an exciting new chapter for the UIS Performing Arts Center," said Sarah Brewer, Interim Director. "Not only are we welcoming Broadway back to Springfield, but we're doing so in a refreshed Sangamon Auditorium that will enhance every patron's experience. We can't wait to welcome audiences back through our doors."



The reopening follows an extensive renovation project that included all-new seating with improved comfort and accessibility, updated carpeting, refreshed interior finishes, enhanced patron amenities, and numerous behind-the-scenes improvements that will serve artists and audiences for years to come.



Broadway subscriptions are now available, offering patrons the best seats at the best prices, along with priority access to purchase tickets for Hadestown before they go on sale to the general public.



2026-2027 Broadway Series



Jersey Boys – October 2, 2026

– October 2, 2026 Mystic Pizza – January 26, 2027

– January 26, 2027 The Simon & Garfunkel Story – March 6, 2027

– March 6, 2027 Shucked – May 11, 2027

Broadway Add-On



Hadestown – October 24, 2026