Broadway series returns to newly renovated Sangamon Auditorium
The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway Series, marking the return of Broadway to Sangamon Auditorium.
"Audiences will once again experience the excitement of live theatre in one of central Illinois' premier performance venues, now featuring enhanced comfort, accessibility, and a renewed patron experience," the announcement said.
The upcoming Broadway Series features four outstanding productions, including three Springfield premieres:
- Jersey Boys
- Mystic Pizza
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- Shucked
Returning as a special add-on production is Hadestown, the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that sold out during its previous Springfield engagement.
"This season represents an exciting new chapter for the UIS Performing Arts Center," said Sarah Brewer, Interim Director. "Not only are we welcoming Broadway back to Springfield, but we're doing so in a refreshed Sangamon Auditorium that will enhance every patron's experience. We can't wait to welcome audiences back through our doors."
The reopening follows an extensive renovation project that included all-new seating with improved comfort and accessibility, updated carpeting, refreshed interior finishes, enhanced patron amenities, and numerous behind-the-scenes improvements that will serve artists and audiences for years to come.
Broadway subscriptions are now available, offering patrons the best seats at the best prices, along with priority access to purchase tickets for Hadestown before they go on sale to the general public.
2026-2027 Broadway Series
- Jersey Boys – October 2, 2026
- Mystic Pizza – January 26, 2027
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story – March 6, 2027
- Shucked – May 11, 2027
Broadway Add-On
- Hadestown – October 24, 2026
Broadway Series Subscription Sales Timeline:
July 6th – July 19th - Subscription packages available to the general public
July 20th – July 23rd – Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $125+ giving level
July 24th – Broadway single tickets available for FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center members at the $25+ giving level
July 27th – Broadway single tickets on sale to the general public
Subscription packages start at $156 per person. Subscription packages include a ticket to all four productions with no ticketing fees.
Subscription packages are available online at UISpac.com. Call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about subscriptions.
Members of the FRIENDS of the UIS Performing Arts Center receive a variety of benefits throughout the season including advance ticket purchase opportunities. Memberships start at $25 per household. You can join now for the 2026-2027 season. To join, or for more information, visit UISpac.com/friends or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.