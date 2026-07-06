Social media tips lead to arrest of Springfield man for reckless driving

The Illinois State Police arrested 30-year-old Austin L. Huddleston of Springfield over the weekend for multiple aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and speeding over 35+ MPH charges related to law enforcement encounters in Sangamon County.

On May 28, 2026, ISP Troop 6 requested the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a black Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle involved in multiple reckless driving incidents in Springfield and Sangamon County.

ISP Austin L. Huddleston

Police said the motorcycle was observed traveling at extremely high speeds while passing vehicles on the shoulder, disregarding traffic control devices, and creating dangerous situations for the public.

Following an extensive investigation, which included tips from the public, a subject was identified and two arrest warrants were issued.

On July 4, 2026, ISP Troop 6 took Huddleston into custody and seized the motorcycle.Huddleston was charged with four counts of Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding (Class 4 Felonies), two counts of Reckless Driving, and two counts of Speeding more than 35 MPH over the limit. He was held pending his first court appearance.

ISP prioritizes public safety and utilizes many tools and resources to combat reckless driving.ISP thanks the public, as well as the efforts of the ISP Digital Crimes Unit, Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center, Secretary of State (SOS) Police, SOS Auto Theft Task Force, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, and Pleasant Plains Police Department for assistance with the investigation and arrest.