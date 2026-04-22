Illinois State Police squad car struck on I-55 in Springfield

An Illinois State Police squad car was damaged on I-55 when it was struck by another vehicle during a commercial motor vehicle inspection.

On April 21, 2026, at approximately 12:40 p.m., an ISP Trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-55 northbound near East Lake Shore Drive (milepost 88) conducting a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

The squad car’s emergency lights were activated, and the Trooper was standing outside visually inspecting the semi-truck. A U-Haul truck pulling a trailer failed to move over and sideswiped the squad car.

No injuries were reported. ISP cited the U-Haul driver, 79-year-old Lynn Pulfrey of Rockford, IL, for Improper Lane Usage and a Scott’s Law/Move Over Law violation.

So far in 2026, ISP has suffered nine Move Over Law-related crashes, resulting in two injured Troopers. In 2025, ISP reported 15 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven Troopers injured. In 2024, ISP had 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 injuries and one death. ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, emergency worker, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.