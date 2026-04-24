Armed and barricaded suspect in Jacksonville surrenders

The Illinois State Police responded to an armed subject barricaded alone in a residence early Friday. But around midday, the subject safely exited the residence.

Jacksonville Police Department officers responded around 1 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of Park Street for a domestic disturbance in which shots were reportedly fired.

JPD officers communicated with the subject, but he was initially uncooperative, according to the department. JPD requested State Police respond with crisis negotiators and SWAT officers.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the subject exited the residence and was taken into custody for medical evaluation. There were no injuries to officers or the subject.

The standoff resulted in the nearby Jacksonville Middle School to close for the day.