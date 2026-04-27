Authorities identify the pedestrian struck and killed by a state trooper in Springfield

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by an Illinois State Police squad car early Saturday.

Charles Henderson, 45, of Springfield was transported from the scene by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:12am by emergency room staff. The accident happened near the intersection of South 6th Street and Linton Ave in Springfield. Henderson was reportedly bent down in the roadway when he was hit.

An autopsy was performed Monday preliminary findings show Henderson died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.

