Bloomington-Normal insurance companies start to sort through claims from severe storms

Bloomington-Normal’s insurance companies are busy after two nights of severe weather.

Claims at Country Financial have risen to around 1,000 across the Midwest after Wednesday and Thursday’s severe storms.

As of noon Friday, the biggest volume of submitted claims come from the Chicago and Peoria metro areas and Bloomington-Normal. Peoria has 95 property and auto claims and Bloomington has 41. Springfield and Champaign-Urbana sit at 36 and 33 respectively.

Jesse Kohlbecker, vice president of claims and client services at the Bloomington-based company, described the damage as geographically widespread.

“The storm on the 10th kind of moved northeast. It was Springfield, Bloomington through Chicagoland, then the storm yesterday on the 11th…our highest impacted cities are Peoria, followed by Bloomington and then Streator, Illinois…” said Kohlbecker.

A tornado destroyed homes in Streator on Thursday afternoon. Kohlbecker said Country is currently assessing the entirety of the Midwest, including Streator, to see where adjusters and catastrophe team are most needed.

Several thousand customers in McLean County were still without power as of Friday afternoon.

Kohlbecker said storm claims year-to-date are on track with last June. Country saw 23,000 storms claims across its 19 states in 2025.

In the meantime, Kohlbecker said all policy holders should document as much as possible, after ensuring their safety. He encourages clients to file claims as soon as they are able, online or by phone.

“So, we encourage our folks also to make an inventory of their damaged property, including their vehicles, and everyone’s got a smartphone so to take photos of the damage, take video of that damage for our adjusters,” he said. “If there’s spoiled food in the refrigerator, take pictures of the products that you’re throwing away…”

Another recommendation, if available, is to take steps to prevent further damage, according to Kohlbecker. This includes strategies like tarping or paying for a leaky roof repair and replacing a sump pump.

“And the final tip here is, save all receipts from emergency repairs, including things for like basic items like tarps or duct tape, so you can present those expenses to your adjuster,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kohlbecker said policy holders affected by these storms or not can arrange for an annual review with their agent. He said it is better to do so now than to only learn about a policy in the midst of an emergency.

“Maybe you’ve made improvements to your property, maybe you’ve remodeled your kitchen, or finished your basement,” Kohlbecker said. “It’s important that you talk with your agent on an annual basis, so they can ensure that you have the appropriate coverage in place in the event that you do experience a weather claim.”

State Farm

State Farm said in a statement it is still in the midst of responding to wind and potential tornado damage, primarily in North-Central Illinois in the Chicagoland area, and do not yet have a recorded number of current claims.

Steve Baldwin of State Farm said they are also seeing the worst damage come from Streator.

“Many customers are still in process of filing their claims, but we know we’ll receive thousands of claims from the storms that blew across the Midwest over the past 48 hours. With that in mind, we have people on the way right now to assist on the ground,” Baldwin said.

“Wind is the main cause of loss we’re seeing. We’re actively deploying our catastrophe response professionals to the affected communities to help get customers get back on their feet.”

Baldwin said clients can submit claims online, by phone or by meeting with their agent.

“We urge everyone to be wary of unsolicited estimates from contractors. It’s a good idea to talk to your insurer before signing any contracts if you have damage after the storm,” he said.