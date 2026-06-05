A different kind of spotlight on the Springfield Muni

The Springfield Municipal Opera, one of the top theater organizations in the area for decades, has faced a backlash over how sexual harassment allegations made by some volunteers were handled.

Concerns were voiced about texts and social media messages sent to female Muni participants from a male, who has been identified in other published reports. NPR Illinois has not been able to reach the individual for a response.

The messages mentioned appearance and sexuality, according to the Illinois Times. There is no indication physical abuse occurred and police were never involved. At least one of those receiving the messages is under 18.

The man involved has called the allegations “patently false.” He told the IT that he regrets if anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by his actions. He also withdrew from Muni productions.

On Friday, the group said after an investigation, he is prohibited from being involved with the Muni. But that hasn’t quieted those who want to see systemic change.

Robb Glatz has launched “Safety for Arts”, an effort to work on improving polices and procedures for the Muni and other arts organizations, some of which have dealt with similar issues in the past.

“We can't go back in time and stop what's happened, but we can do our due diligence. We can't perfectly keep this from ever happening again, but we can do our due diligence to minimize the chance as much as possible. And I don't think that enough has been done to minimize the chance of further things happening.”

Glatz said others who wish to join the effort can send an email to SafetyforArts@gmail.com.

Kevin Burke is President of the Muni’s Board of Managers. On behalf of the Muni, he issued an apology Friday for what he said is broken trust with community partners and volunteers.

“We need to look at how we can be transparent with our other board members, but at the same time protecting the complainant,” he said. “The first notice that I got of any issue with the subject was March of 2026. A lot of these issues go back not only to last year, but two, three years ago.”

While there were past complaints, Burke said it appears people may have tried resolving them at “the show level” rather than taking them to the board.

“The problem is if that same person then has the same problem on another show, another year, another time, we do not have the previous information that this is a recurring problem. So, we need to figure out if that is the case and how we are going to fix that and how we're going to make sure that that doesn't slip…through the cracks going forward,” Burke said.

To that end, the Muni is having more conversations regarding its policies and processes. A Code of Conduct was updated about a year ago, Burke said. But he added this situation has made the group realize it may need further review.

Volunteer Michelle French, whose daughter received similar texts from the same individual last year and said she brought it to the attention of a director, called the code of conduct too “reactive” and believes it needs to be focused on safeguarding those involved.

“So even though two shows last summer had concerns voiced, corrective actions taken, there was no paperwork identifying that we had a repeat issue with a certain person. Regardless of who was involved in which investigations and how those happened, lack of a clear process and accountability and governance leads to repeat incidences.”

She said the processes need to be less bureaucratic so that the entire organization leadership is aware of any problems.

“We want the Muni to be safe for all participants,” French said. Her daughter continues as an actor with the Muni this season.

After complaints were received this spring, the Muni launched an investigation with a member of the Board of Managers and a person “independent” of the organization, said Burke.

“They reached out to the complainants to schedule interviews and try to gather more information. One of the complainants did schedule and talk with the investigators. The others, we weren't able to get a hold of,” he said.

Over the past few months, more information was obtained that led to the individual at the center of the allegations being banned as of this week.

Police were never involved and no criminal charges have been filed.

The Muni, in its 76th year, produces shows each spring and summer in an outdoor amphitheater. Ticket sales and concessions are key to covering costs for the following season. It’s a star attraction in the local theater community. But with the latest controversy, some have called for boycotts. It’s evident the healing process will take time and work.

“Trust has been eroded,” Michelle French reiterated. “There are a lot of people who've been hurt by things that were said whether spoken on behalf of the Muni or as an individual trustee or board member, but it still caused harm. It still caused pain.”

The group has also had some volunteers leave. Jasmine French, no relation, chose to step aside, at least for this year.

“I don't foresee my concerns being solved by the end of the summer,” she said. “However, in the future, you know, should the improvements be applied, I would not be against going back.”

“We've lost some good talent,” Burke admitted. “But the directors are working hard to replace those individuals. And again, I hold no grudges against the individuals that decided that for their well-being, they can't participate this season. I hope they do come back and they'll be welcomed back. Again, as they say, the show will go on.”

As for those who have stayed on, the controversy has cast a cloud over the start of the season.

“Look, the cast and crew, they did not have anything to do with this issue,” Burke said. “They're out there to put on a good show because they love theater. So, I encourage everybody to come out and support (them). And again, they have put countless hours into the season, and they shouldn't be punished for something that was outside of their control.”

“I think ultimately our entire group has a very heartfelt wish that Muni continues,” added Jasmine French. “We support the arts. We support theater and love this community. We just want and need for it to be a safe place.”