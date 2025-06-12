The Muni's Hunchback of Notre Dame will explore themes of perception, propaganda, and power - June 20-22 & 25-28

The Springfield Muni’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs June 20–22 and June 25–28. The musical features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. It is adapted from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 1996 film, which was itself based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel. The story follows Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, as he struggles for acceptance and love while protecting the kind-hearted Romani woman Esmeralda from the cruelty of Judge Claude Frollo. Director Kevin Kulavic and Liyah Orielle, who plays Esmeralda, spoke to Community Voices about why the show was chosen, its characters, and the relatable themes it explores. Find tickets and details here.