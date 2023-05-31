Gus Gordon shares behind-the-scenes look at a life on stage | Community Voices

Gus Gordon is a local performer known for his leadership as the executive director of the Hoogland Center for the Arts and his many years working in broadcasting. He spoke to Community Voices about preparing to play Tevye in the Springfield Muni's production of "Fiddler on the Roof," and he shared behind-the-scenes stories of his many years performing on stage. He also talked about his new podcast "Original Broadway Cast," in which he interviews Broadway stars about their journey in the performing arts.