© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Gus Gordon shares behind-the-scenes look at a life on stage | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT
Gus Gordon as Tevye
Gus Gordon
/
Gus Gordon will play Tevye in the Springfield Muni's "Fiddler on the Roof."

Gus Gordon is a local performer known for his leadership as the executive director of the Hoogland Center for the Arts and his many years working in broadcasting. He spoke to Community Voices about preparing to play Tevye in the Springfield Muni's production of "Fiddler on the Roof," and he shared behind-the-scenes stories of his many years performing on stage. He also talked about his new podcast "Original Broadway Cast," in which he interviews Broadway stars about their journey in the performing arts.

Tags
Community Voices Springfield Muni
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories